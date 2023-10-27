Joke of the Day for October 27, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes
Halloweekend is here, and today's Joke of the Day will have you screaming with spooky spirit! Here's a cheesy funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do ghosts put on their bagels?
Answer: Scream cheese.
