Joke of the Day for October 29, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes
In honor of Halloweekend rolling along, here's a Joke of the Day for your spooky season Sunday Funday. This one will get you into the spirit with some ghoulish giggles.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where do the most stylish ghosts go shopping?
Answer: Bootiques.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jonny Gios