Joke of the Day for October 31, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes
Halloween is finally here! The Joke of the Day is celebrating with a cheesy funny that's serving up a treat of laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What's the cheesiest Halloween dance?
Answer: The muenster mash.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Julia Raasch