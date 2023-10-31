Joke of the Day for October 31, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Halloween is finally here! The Joke of the Day is celebrating with a cheesy funny that's serving up a treat of laughs.

Joke of the Day

Question: What's the cheesiest Halloween dance?

Answer: The muenster mash.

Happy Halloween!
Happy Halloween!  © Unsplash/Julia Raasch

