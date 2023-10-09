Joke of the Day for October 9, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is serving up a side of humor! Here's a saucy silly to kick your week off with some laughs.

Question: Why shouldn't you rub ketchup in your eye?

Joke of the Day for October 1, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for October 2, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for October 3, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for October 4, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for October 5, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for October 6, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for October 7, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday

Joke of the Day for October 8, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

