Joke of the Day for October 9, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is serving up a side of humor! Here's a saucy silly to kick your week off with some laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why shouldn't you rub ketchup in your eye?
Answer: You'll probably feel silly in Heinz sight.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Madison Oren