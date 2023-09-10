Joke of the Day for September 10, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is diving into the fridge for some funnies! Here's a scandalous silly that's sure to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the honey mustard say when someone opened the refrigerator?
Answer: "Close the door, I'm dressing!"
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/W eibo