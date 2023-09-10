Joke of the Day for September 10, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is diving into the fridge for some funnies! Here's a scandalous silly that's sure to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the honey mustard say when someone opened the refrigerator?

Answer: "Close the door, I'm dressing!"

Today's Joke of the Day is keeping cool.
