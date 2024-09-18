Joke of the Day for September 18, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is knocking the funnies outta the park! Here's a grand slam silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the choir hire the baseball player?
Answer: Because he had perfect pitch.
