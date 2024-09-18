Joke of the Day for September 18, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is knocking the funnies outta the park! Here's a grand slam silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the choir hire the baseball player?

Answer: Because he had perfect pitch.

