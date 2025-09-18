Joke of the Day for September 18, 2025: A funny to wake you up

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for a morning dose of laughs! Here's one to wake you up with a smile.

Joke of the Day

What do you call a rooster who wakes you up in the morning?

An alarm cluck.

Joke of the Day for September 18, 2025: A funny to wake you up.
Joke of the Day for September 18, 2025: A funny to wake you up.  © Unsplash/Dušan Veverkolog

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for September 17, 2025: A joke to make your laughs pop Joke of the Night for September 17, 2025: A joke to make your laughs pop
Joke of the Day for September 17, 2025: A funny to make you smile Joke of the Day for September 17, 2025: A funny to make you smile
Joke of the Night for September 16, 2025: A snake joke to make you sss-mile Joke of the Night for September 16, 2025: A snake joke to make you sss-mile
Joke of the Day for September 16, 2025: A funny that's horsing around Joke of the Day for September 16, 2025: A funny that's horsing around
Joke of the Day for September 15, 2025: A piggy silly to kick off your week Joke of the Day for September 15, 2025: A piggy silly to kick off your week
Joke of the Night for September 14, 2025: An animal joke to make you smile Joke of the Night for September 14, 2025: An animal joke to make you smile
Joke of the Day for September 14, 2025: A swimming silly for Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for September 14, 2025: A swimming silly for Sunday Funday
Joke of the Day for September 13, 2025: A cat joke to celebrate Caturday! Joke of the Day for September 13, 2025: A cat joke to celebrate Caturday!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Dušan Veverkolog

More on Joke of the Day: