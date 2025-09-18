Joke of the Day for September 18, 2025: A funny to wake you up
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for a morning dose of laughs! Here's one to wake you up with a smile.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a rooster who wakes you up in the morning?
An alarm cluck.
