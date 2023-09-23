Joke of the Day for September 23, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is diving into the most purr-fect day of the week: Caturday! Here's a funny to get you swimming in laughs.

Joke of the Day

Question: Where do baby cats learn to swim?

Answer: The kitty pool.

