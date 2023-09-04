Joke of the Day for September 4, 2023: Get your funny on

Orange you glad the Joke of the Day is here to get the Labor Day party started? Today's funny will have you feeling bubbly.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the girl want to swim in an ocean of orange soda?

Answer: It was her Fanta sea.

Today's Joke of the Day is a bubbly silly.
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

