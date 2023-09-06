Joke of the Day for September 6, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is building up the laughs! Here's a funny that's under construction to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why don't comedians use construction jokes?
Answer: Because they're still working on them.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Shivendu Shukla