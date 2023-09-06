Joke of the Day for September 6, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is building up the laughs! Here's a funny that's under construction to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why don't comedians use construction jokes?

Answer: Because they're still working on them.

Today's Joke of the Day is hammering it up for some laughs!

