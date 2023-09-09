Joke of the Day for September 9, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Catuday! Here's a purr-fect funny to make your weekend out-of-this-world.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the alien visitor say to the cats?
Answer: "Take me to your litter."
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Adrian N & Kristina Yadykina