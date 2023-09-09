Joke of the Day for September 9, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Catuday! Here's a purr-fect funny to make your weekend out-of-this-world.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the alien visitor say to the cats?

Answer: "Take me to your litter."

Today's Joke of the Day is an out-of-this-world cat adventure!
Today's Joke of the Day is an out-of-this-world cat adventure!

