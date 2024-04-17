Joke of the Night for April 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a funny to get to the bottom of some belly laughs!
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do carrots make for good detectives?
Answer: They always get to the root of the case.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jonathan Pielmayer