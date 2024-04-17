Joke of the Night for April 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a funny to get to the bottom of some belly laughs!

Joke of the Day

Question: Why do carrots make for good detectives?

Answer: They always get to the root of the case.

Joke of the Night for April 17, 2024.
Joke of the Night for April 17, 2024.  © Unsplash/Jonathan Pielmayer

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for April 17, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for April 17, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for April 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for April 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for April 16, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for April 16, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for April 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for April 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for April 15, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for April 15, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for April 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for April 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for April 14, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for April 14, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for April 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for April 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Jonathan Pielmayer

More on Joke of the Day: