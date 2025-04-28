Joke of the Night for April 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to make you royally roar with laughs! Here's a regal silly to send out your night with a smile.

Joke of the Night

Question: Did you hear about the monarch who was 12-inches tall? Answer: He was a terrible king, but a great ruler.

Joke of the Night for April 28, 2025. © Unsplash/Markus Spiske

