Joke of the Night for April 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to make you royally roar with laughs! Here's a regal silly to send out your night with a smile.

Joke of the Night

Question: Did you hear about the monarch who was 12-inches tall?

Answer: He was a terrible king, but a great ruler.

Joke of the Night for April 28, 2025.
Joke of the Night for April 28, 2025.  © Unsplash/Markus Spiske

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for April 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for April 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for April 27, 2025: A funny joke to make you chuckle Joke of the Night for April 27, 2025: A funny joke to make you chuckle
Joke of the Day for April 27, 2025: A joke to get your funny on Joke of the Day for April 27, 2025: A joke to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for April 26, 2025: A silly cat joke in honor of Caturday Joke of the Night for April 26, 2025: A silly cat joke in honor of Caturday
Joke of the Day for April 26, 2025: The best cat jokes for Caturday Joke of the Day for April 26, 2025: The best cat jokes for Caturday
Joke of the Night for April 25, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile Joke of the Night for April 25, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile
Joke of the Day for April 25, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you smile Joke of the Day for April 25, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you smile
Joke of the Night for April 24, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile Joke of the Night for April 24, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Markus Spiske

More on Joke of the Day: