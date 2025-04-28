Joke of the Night for April 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Tonight's Joke of the Night is here to make you royally roar with laughs! Here's a regal silly to send out your night with a smile.
Joke of the Night
Question: Did you hear about the monarch who was 12-inches tall?
Answer: He was a terrible king, but a great ruler.
Check out more jokes here:
