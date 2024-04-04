Joke of the Night for April 4, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with some sillies. Here's a froggy funny to make you chuckle before bed.

Joke of the Day

Question: What are frogs' favorite shoes?

Answer: Open-toad!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

