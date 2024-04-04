Joke of the Night for April 4, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with some sillies. Here's a froggy funny to make you chuckle before bed.
Joke of the Day
Question: What are frogs' favorite shoes?
Answer: Open-toad!
