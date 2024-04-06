Joke of the Night for April 6, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with some sillies. Here's a purr-fect funny to end your Caturday with a smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do cats wear to bed?
Answer: Paw-jamas.
