Joke of the Night for August 24, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a kitty silly! Here's a funny to make you smile before the end of Caturday.

Joke of the Night

Question: What happened to the cat who ate a bad sausage?

Answer: It was the wurst.

Joke of the Night for August 24, 2024.
Joke of the Night for August 24, 2024.  © Unsplash/Erik-Jan Leusink

