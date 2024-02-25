Joke of the Night for February 25, 2024: The best jokes before the ZZZs

The Joke of the Night is serving some LOL with your ZZZs! Here's a dose of funny for some Sunday night sillies!

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the fish say when it swam into a wall?

Answer: "Dam!"

Joke of the Night for February 25, 2024.
Joke of the Night for February 25, 2024.  © Unsplash/Michael Yero

Cover photo: Unsplash/Michael Yero

