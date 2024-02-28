Joke of the Night for February 28, 2024: The best jokes before bed

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your nighttime dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is serving some LOL with your ZZZs! Here's a dose of funny before bed for some snooze-time sillies.

Question: Why didn't the carpenter stay at the lumber store?

Answer: He just got board.

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

