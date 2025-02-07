Joke of the Night for February 7, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is seriously sss-silly! Here's a hiss-terical funny to make you giggle.

Joke of the Night

Question: How do you agree on a deal in the jungle?

Answer: You snake on it.

Joke of the Night for February 7, 2025.  © Unsplash/Geoffrey Baumbach

