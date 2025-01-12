Joke of the Night for January 12, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a skiing silly! Here's a winter funny to make you smile this Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Night
Question: What do you call a slow skier?
Answer: A slope-poke.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Razvan Chisu