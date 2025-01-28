Joke of the Night for January 28, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the night away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is up to some animal antics! Here's a silly that's ready for bed and here to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Why did the cow go up into space?
Answer: To jump over the moo-oon!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Patrick Rosenkranz