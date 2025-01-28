Joke of the Night for January 28, 2025: The best animal jokes to laugh the night away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best cat jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is up to some animal antics! Here's a silly that's ready for bed and here to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: Why did the cow go up into space? Answer: To jump over the moo-oon!

Joke of the Night for January 28, 2025. © Unsplash/Patrick Rosenkranz

Check out more jokes here: