Joke of the Night for January 4, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to close out Caturday! Here's one to make you smile right meow.
Joke of the Night
Question: What do you get when you cross a cat with a parrot?
Answer: A carrot.
Cover photo: Unsplash/ Satyabratasm