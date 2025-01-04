Joke of the Night for January 4, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived to close out Caturday! Here's one to make you smile right meow.

Joke of the Night

Question: What do you get when you cross a cat with a parrot?

Answer: A carrot.

Joke of the Night for January 4, 2025.
Joke of the Night for January 4, 2025.  © Unsplash/ Satyabratasm

