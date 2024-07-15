Joke of the Night for July 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is cleaning up with some laughs. Here's one to end your night with a silly.

Joke of the Night

Question: What did the custodian say when he unexpectedly jumped out of the closet?

Answer: "Supplies!"

Joke of the Night for July 15, 2024.
