Joke of the Night for July 15, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is cleaning up with some laughs. Here's one to end your night with a silly.
Joke of the Night
Question: What did the custodian say when he unexpectedly jumped out of the closet?
Answer: "Supplies!"
Cover photo: Unsplash/Laura Rivera