Joke of the Night for July 21, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Ahoy matey! Tonight's Joke of the Night is here. Here's one to make you smile before the ZZZs.
Joke of the Night
Question: Where do pirates get their hooks from?
Answer: Second hand stores.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Palle Knudsen