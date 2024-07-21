Joke of the Night for July 21, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Ahoy matey! Tonight's Joke of the Night is here. Here's one to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: Where do pirates get their hooks from?

Answer: Second hand stores.

