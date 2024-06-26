Joke of the Night for June 26, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night has arrived! Here's a funny to end your day with a laugh.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do you call a line of men waiting to get haircuts?

Answer: A barber-queue.

Joke of the Night for June 26, 2024.

