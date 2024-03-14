Joke of the Night for March 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is serving some LOL with your ZZZs. Here's one to help you count cows instead of sheep before bed.

Joke of the Night

Question: How do you count cows?

Answer: By using a cow-culator.

