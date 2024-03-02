Joke of the Night for March 2, 2024: The best jokes before bed
Tonight's Joke of the Night is serving some LOL with your ZZZs! Here's a dose of funny before bed for some snooze-time sillies.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the pillow say to the other pillow?
Answer: "Have a good night. I've got your back!"
