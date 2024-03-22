Joke of the Night for March 22, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a snoozy silly! Here's a funny to send you to sleep with a a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: How do you know when you're really good at sleeping?
Answer: You can do it with your eyes closed.
