Joke of the Night for March 8, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Blastoff! Tonight's Joke of the Night is serving some LOL with your ZZZs. Here's a funny before bed to laugh the day away.

Question: How do you put an astronaut's baby to sleep?

Joke of the Night for March 4, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for March 5, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for March 5, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for March 6, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for March 6, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for March 7, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Night for March 7, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for March 8, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

