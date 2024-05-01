Joke of the Night for May 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a funny arriving right on time to make you laugh before bed.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why shouldn't you eat a clock?
Answer: It's very time-consuming.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jon Tyson