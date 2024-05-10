Joke of the Night for May 10, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Moo! Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a newsy funny to make you smile before bed.

Question: How do cows stay up to date?



Answer: They always read the moo-spaper.

