Joke of the Night for May 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with some squeaky clean sillies. Here's a bubbly funny to make you smile before hitting the hay.

Question: Why do more men eat Tide Pods than women?



Answer: It's harder to deter gents.

