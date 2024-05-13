Joke of the Night for May 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a tall funny to tickle your funny bone before bed.

Question: Why aren't there any giraffes in elementary school?



Answer: Because they're all in high school.

