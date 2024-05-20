Joke of the Night for May 20, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is playing you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a musical funny to kick off your ZZZs.

Joke of the Day

Question: Where did the music teacher leave her keys?

Answer: In the piano.

Joke of the Night for May 20, 2024.
Joke of the Night for May 20, 2024.  © unsplash/Johannes Plenio

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for May 20, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 20, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 19, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 19, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 19, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 19, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 18, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday day away Joke of the Night for May 18, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday day away
Joke of the Day for May 18, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for May 18, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for May 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 17, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 17, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: unsplash/Johannes Plenio

More on Joke of the Day: