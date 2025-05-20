Joke of the Night for May 20, 2025: A sour silly to make you smile

Today's free joke of the night

Tonight's Joke of the Night is a sour silly. Here's a fruity funny to make you smile before the ZZZs.

Joke of the Night

Question: What did the lemon say when it answered the phone?

Answer: "Yellow!"

