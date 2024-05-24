Joke of the Night for May 24, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a floating funny to kick off your ZZZs.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why is it tough to read books on anti-gravity?

Answer: They're impossible to put down!

Joke of the Night for May 24, 2024.
Joke of the Night for May 24, 2024.  © Unsplash/NASA

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for May 24, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 24, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 23, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 23, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 23, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 23, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 22, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 22, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 22, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 22, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 21, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 21, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for May 21, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for May 21, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for May 20, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for May 20, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/NASA

More on Joke of the Day: