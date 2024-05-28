Joke of the Night for May 28, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Tonight's Joke of the Night is sending you to sleep with the sillies. Here's a funny before you catch some ZZZs.

Joke of the Day

Question: What's a cow's favorite moo-sical key to play in?

Answer: Beef-flat.

Joke of the Night for May 28, 2024.
