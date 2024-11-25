Joke of the Night for November 25, 2024: The best Autumn jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Night

Question: What do trees do in after Autumn?

Answer: Take a leaf of absence.

© Unsplash/Polina Grishma

Cover photo: Unsplash/Polina Grishma

