Joke of the Night for October 26, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Tonight's Joke of the Night is a foodie silly! Here's one to make you smile before your ZZZs.
Question: Why do cats make the best comedians?
Answer: They'll have you in hiss-sterics.
