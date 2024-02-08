AFL-CIO joins labor movement's calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Washington DC - The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) has joined the US labor movement's growing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza .

The AFL-CIO, led by President Liz Shuler, has issued a statement in support of a ceasefire in Gaza. © Leigh Vogel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"The AFL-CIO condemns the attacks by Hamas on October 7 and calls for a negotiated ceasefire in Gaza – including the immediate release of all hostages and provision of desperately needed shelter, food, medicine, and other humanitarian assistance to Gazans – and reaffirms our support of a two-state solution for long-term peace and security," the federation of unions said in a statement released February 8.

The AFL-CIO has now joined several other prominent US labor groups – including the American Federation of Teachers, the Service Employees International Union, United Auto Workers, and the American Postal Workers Union – in demanding an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The largest union federation in the US, the AFL-CIO represents over 12.5 million members from 60 national and international unions.

On January 30, the Texas AFL-CIO became the first state labor federation to join the call for a ceasefire, amplifying pressure on the larger federation to take the stance as well.