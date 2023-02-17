Alabama coal miners enter "new phase" of historic labor fight with return-to-work letter

Brookwood, Alabama - The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) has issued a return-to-work letter for Warrior Met employees nearly two years after Alabama coal miners launched their historic strike .

United Mine Workers of America President Cecil E. Roberts speaks to union members during a rally in Washington DC. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts sent a letter to Met Coal CEO Walt Scheller saying that workers were cleared return to work on March 2 as contract negotiations continue, the union announced in a press release on Thursday.

"We are entering a new phase of our efforts to win our members and their families the fair and decent contract they need and deserve," Roberts said. "We have been locked into this struggle for 23 months now, and nothing has materially changed. The two sides have essentially fought each other to a draw thus far, despite the company’s unlawful bargaining posture the entire time."

The news comes as workers have spent more than 23 months on strike, making it the longest labor strike in Alabama history.

It all started in April 2021, when Warrior Met workers walked out over huge cuts to their wages, benefits, and quality of life after the company was taken over by private equity firms in 2016.

Meanwhile, those same venture capitalists, including the largest shareholder BlackRock, have raked in billions of dollars off the backs of the workers they exploit.