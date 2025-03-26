Educators' unions challenge Trump's "unlawful assault" on Columbia's federal funding

New York, New York - Labor unions representing educators are suing the Trump administration for withdrawing $400 million in federal funding in retaliation against student Palestine solidarity protests.

A demonstrator holds a sign that reads "Palestine will live forever" at a rally on the campus of Columbia University. © REUTERS

The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) launched the lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's federal funding cuts to Columbia, which the government said were "due to the school's continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students."

Trump had previously threatened to cut funding to colleges and universities that allow "illegal protests" on campus.

Filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, the complaint reads, "This action challenges the Trump administration’s unlawful and unprecedented effort to overpower a university’s academic autonomy and control the thought, association, scholarship, and expression of its faculty and students."

Columbia last year became the epicenter of the powerful student protest movement against US support for Israel's illegal occupation of Palestine and unrelenting assault on its people.

The retaliatory cuts by Trump impact critical public health research, including on cancer, Alzheimer’s disease prevention, and fetal health in pregnant people.