GM workers greenlight new labor contract, sealing huge win for UAW

Detroit, Michigan - Workers at General Motors have voted to ratify a new labor contract with sweeping pay increases, according to figures published Thursday, a landmark step after the UAW's major strike action.

GM workers have voted to ratify a new labor contract, which is the result of an unprecedented strike organized by the UAW. © Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/AFP BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

About 55% of GM's hourly workforce endorsed the contract, according to figures published by the United Auto Workers, which had launched an unprecedented simultaneous stoppage of Detroit's Big Three in September.

The roughly six-week stoppage drew the attention of President Joe Biden, who strongly endorsed worker demands and made history as the first US president to stand on a picket line.

UAW negotiators reached tentative agreements in late October with Ford, Stellantis, and GM, setting the stage for worker votes on the pacts. Employees went back on the job after the deal was announced.

Key elements included a 25% wage increase for hourly employees; guaranteed cost-of-living adjustments, an elimination of the tier system that disadvantage junior employees, and a right to strike over plant closures.

A parallel contract agreement also appeared headed for victory at Ford and Stellantis, where the "yes" vote led by a wider margin than at GM, with some votes still outstanding.