UAW union reaches tentative deal with General Motors

Detroit, Michigan - The United States Auto Workers (UAW) union has come to a tentative agreement with General Motors on a new labor contract Monday, media reports said, paving the way to ending a six-week strike on major car manufacturers.

UAW President Shawn Fain (pictured) has spearheaded the historic six-week United Auto Workers (UAW) strike on the Big Three car manufacturers. © JIM VONDRUSKA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The GM deal makes it the final Big Three automaker – after Stellantis and Ford – to reach an agreement with the UAW.



The UAW launched the strike on September 15, marking the first simultaneous work stoppage of the three carmakers.

Workers were pushing for higher wages and other improvements, in particular relating to the transition to making electric vehicles.

Negotiations with GM took place on Sunday night and into the early morning, according to CNBC.

The deal's terms are generally similar to earlier agreements with Ford and Stellantis, including a 25% hourly pay raise and cost-of-living adjustments, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.