Jennifer Abruzzo, Biden-appointed labor prosecutor, terminated amid Trump firing spree
Washington DC - Jennifer Abruzzo, general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), has become the latest Biden administration appointee to get the axe under Donald Trump's second presidency.
Abruzzo received an email late Monday informing her of her termination, according to Bloomberg.
Known for her strong pro-labor stances, Abruzzo's firing was expected, as Trump has historically embraced business-friendly policies at the expense of workers.
During his first term, Trump appointed anti-labor management-side attorney Peter Robb to the general counsel role.
Biden fired Robb on his first day as president and replaced him with Abruzzo, whose strong track record prosecuting corporations has garnered praise from labor unions and workers' rights groups.
During her tenure as the NLRB's general counsel, Abruzzo prosecuted complaints against Starbucks, Apple, Tesla, The New York Times, the National Collegiate Athletics Association, and more – all in defense of workers' rights to unionize and engage in collective bargaining.
Will Trump install a new pro-business NLRB general counsel?
Abruzzo's firing – the latest in a string of Trump dismissals – paves the way for the Republican president to install a more corporate-friendly NLRB general counsel.
On top of that, the president will have the opportunity to secure an NLRB majority after independent Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema in December blocked an effort to confirm a Democratic member to the board.
Trump's unusually union-friendly nominee for secretary of labor, former Republican Representative Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon, still awaits a Senate confirmation vote.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire