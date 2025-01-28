Jennifer Abruzzo, Biden-appointed labor prosecutor, terminated amid Trump firing spree

Washington DC - Jennifer Abruzzo, general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), has become the latest Biden administration appointee to get the axe under Donald Trump 's second presidency.

National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo has reportedly been fired from her position under the new Trump administration. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Abruzzo received an email late Monday informing her of her termination, according to Bloomberg.

Known for her strong pro-labor stances, Abruzzo's firing was expected, as Trump has historically embraced business-friendly policies at the expense of workers.

During his first term, Trump appointed anti-labor management-side attorney Peter Robb to the general counsel role.

Biden fired Robb on his first day as president and replaced him with Abruzzo, whose strong track record prosecuting corporations has garnered praise from labor unions and workers' rights groups.

During her tenure as the NLRB's general counsel, Abruzzo prosecuted complaints against Starbucks, Apple, Tesla, The New York Times, the National Collegiate Athletics Association, and more – all in defense of workers' rights to unionize and engage in collective bargaining.