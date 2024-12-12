Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema hand labor board majority to Republicans with latest obstruction

Washington DC - Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday blocked an effort to confirm a Democratic member to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in a major blow to workers' rights .

Senators Kyrsten Sinema (l.) and Joe Manchin have blocked an effort to secure a two-year Democratic majority on the National Labor Relations Board. © Collage: KEVIN DIETSCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Democrats had the opportunity to secure an NLRB majority for the first two years of Donald Trump's second presidency, but they were once again thwarted by Manchin and Sinema.

The two lawmakers sided with Republicans in a 50-49 vote against the renomination of NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran to another five-year stint on the board. Her current term is set to expire later this month.

The Democrats turned independents have a notorious track record of tanking their former party's agenda. This includes blocking legislation around voting rights, social spending, and climate and taxation aims.

The failure to confirm McFerran will leave a vacancy on the agency for Trump and the historically anti-labor Republicans to fill next year.