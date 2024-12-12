Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema hand labor board majority to Republicans with latest obstruction
Washington DC - Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday blocked an effort to confirm a Democratic member to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in a major blow to workers' rights.
Democrats had the opportunity to secure an NLRB majority for the first two years of Donald Trump's second presidency, but they were once again thwarted by Manchin and Sinema.
The two lawmakers sided with Republicans in a 50-49 vote against the renomination of NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran to another five-year stint on the board. Her current term is set to expire later this month.
The Democrats turned independents have a notorious track record of tanking their former party's agenda. This includes blocking legislation around voting rights, social spending, and climate and taxation aims.
The failure to confirm McFerran will leave a vacancy on the agency for Trump and the historically anti-labor Republicans to fill next year.
Manchin and Sinema give "FU to the working class"
Wednesday's failed vote has sparked furious reactions from labor leaders and activists.
"Manchin and Sinema are responsible for killing voting rights, worker rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, childcare, vision and dental for seniors, and an economy built for the people. This is one more FU to the working class on their way out the door," Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL–CIO, posted on X.
"But Manchin and Sinema are not the story," she continued. "The entire GOP has relentlessly fought against anything good for the vast majority of the people of this country. The GOP shows once again their total disdain for their constituents."
"But they better watch what they do in implementing their plans to make it worse. These laws are set up to mostly protect corporations and getting rid of the last pathetic bits of worker rights under the law will simply lead to more disruption and CHAOS."
Manchin and Sinema chose not to run for reelection to their Senate seats and will leave Congress in January.
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN DIETSCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP