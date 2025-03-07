Judge reminds Trump he's not king in ruling reversing firing of labor board member Gwynne Wilcox

Washington DC - A federal judge has ordered the reinstatement of Gwynne Wilcox to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) after she was fired by Donald Trump.

Working people rally in support of National Labor Relations Board member Gwynne Wilcox during a federal court hearing on a lawsuit challenging her termination by Donald Trump. © Screenshot/Facebook/AFL-CIO

Trump abruptly fired Wilcox, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden, along with the agency's general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo in the early days of his second presidency.

Wilcox's term was not set to expire until 2028. Her dismissal left the NRLB without the quorum needed to decide cases.

"To start, the Framers [of the Constitution] made clear that no one in our system of government was meant to be king – the President included – and not just in name only," Judge Beryl Howell wrote in her 36-page ruling.

"The President does not have the authority to terminate members of the National Labor Relations Board at will, and his attempt to fire plaintiff from her position on the Board was a blatant violation of the law."

Wilcox filed suit in the US District Court for the District of Columbia last month, arguing her firing was a violation of the National Labor Relations Act. The law stipulates that NLRB members may only be removed for negligence or misconduct, and only after a hearing.

"The president seems intent on pushing the bounds of his office and exercising his power in a manner violative of clear statutory law to test how much the courts will accept the notion of a presidency that is supreme," Howell warned.

"The courts are now again forced to determine how much encroachment on the legislature our Constitution can bear and face a slippery slope toward endorsing a presidency that is untouchable by the law."