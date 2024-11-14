NLRB bans anti-union captive-audience meetings

New Yorkers rally in support of the Amazon Labor Union near the home of CEO Jeff Bezos. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The NLRB issued a decision in Amazon.com Services LLC ruling that mandatory sessions aimed at discouraging unionization – known as captive-audience meetings – violate the National Labor Relations Act.

The NLRB noted, however, that employers may continue to hold meetings expressing their views on unionization so long as the topic is made clear in advance and attendance is voluntary and not recorded.

The case concerned Amazon's high-dollar anti-union campaign – including captive-audience meetings – at the company's Staten Island facility, which voted to unionize back in 2022.

"Labor Relations Act. Captive audience meetings – which give employers near-unfettered freedom to force their message about unionization on workers under threat of discipline or discharge – undermine this important goal," NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran said in a press release.

"Today’s decision better protects workers’ freedom to make their own choices in exercising their rights under the Act, while ensuring that employers can convey their views about unionization in a noncoercive manner."