Starbucks and workers union reportedly reach major milestone in negotiations

Seattle, Washington - Starbucks reached tentative agreements with the Starbucks Workers United union on multiple key issues during talks to draw up a collective bargaining framework, the two parties said Friday.

Starbucks and its baristas' union have reportedly reached a tentative agreement on multiple key issues for a collective bargaining deal. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

If ratified, the deal would be a Starbucks' first in the US and a major win for the labor movement.



"The two-day bargaining session this week in Chicago advanced several matters within the framework intended to be the foundation of each single-store contract," the two parties said in a joint statement.

"We are pleased that the matters discussed were grounded in the needs and concerns of both the company and union-represented partners," they added.

They said they had reached an agreement in principle on a number of issues, including job protection, and support and training for unionized Starbucks employees.

"We are proud of our progress to date," they continued, adding that the negotiations between the two sides would continue.