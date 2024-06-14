Supreme Court sides with Starbucks to weaken worker protections against union busting

Washington DC - The Supreme Court has sided with Starbucks in reducing the National Labor Relations Board's power to intervene on behalf of workers in cases of corporate union busting.

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Starbucks in a case that will significantly weaken a federal agency's ability to protect workers' rights. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

SCOTUS dealt a significant blow to workers' rights in the 8-1 ruling on Thursday. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson partially dissented.

The Starbucks Corp v. McKinney case revolved around the high-profile firing and reinstatement of the Memphis Seven, a group of baristas who were allegedly terminated in 2022 for trying to organize their co-workers. Their store successfully voted to unionize in July of that year despite the apparent corporate retaliation.

The National Labor Relations Board used a two-part test to issue a 10(j) injunction, which forced the company to rehire the fired Memphis workers. Now, SCOTUS has ruled that a stricter four-part test is required in such cases.



"I am loath to bless this aggrandizement of judicial power where Congress has so plainly limited the discretion of the courts, and where it so clearly intends for the expert agency it has created to make the primary determinations about both merits and process," Jackson wrote in her opinion.

This is only the latest in a long line of Supreme Court rulings that curb the power of federal agencies.